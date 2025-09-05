Community Mental Health Authority's new mental health crisis center moves closer to reality

LANSING, Mich — Back in November, I stood on the site of what was once part of the McLaren Hospital campus, covering the wall-breaking event for Lansing’s future Community Mental Health Crisis Care Center. Today, that vision is taking shape.

Lansing's new Community Mental Health Crisis Care Center is under construction on the former McLaren campus, with completion expected by summer 2026.

The center will provide 24/7 crisis services, staffed by psychiatrists, therapists, and nurses to help reduce reliance on emergency departments.

CEO Sarah Laurie says demand for mental health services is at an all-time high, and the center aims to connect people to the right care in the community.

CMH currently offers 24/7 crisis care but the expanded center will further support individuals of all ages in crisis.

On Friday, I returned to the site with Sarah Laurie, CEO of the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties, for an inside look at the progress so far.

“The other side was pretty much gutted on the inside and is being rebuilt,” Laurie shared, pointing out the significant changes underway within the structure.

The former medical facility is being transformed into a full-service crisis care center, a vital addition to the area’s growing mental health infrastructure. Once complete, the center will be staffed with psychiatrists, mental health therapists, nurses, and other professionals dedicated to helping individuals in crisis.

“This really will help us avoid people getting stuck in emergency departments,” Laurie explained.

While construction is still ongoing, Laurie walked me through the developing space, sharing her hopes for how it will serve the Lansing community.

“The demand for services has never been higher,” she said. “We are very busy seeing a lot of people in our crisis services and needing access to mental health services.”

Community Mental Health already provides 24/7 crisis services—support that has changed lives for many local families, including Noelle Milton and her son.

“A little over 3 years old, he threatened for the first time to kill me, and I knew that wasn't a normal thing for a 3-year-old to do,” Milton shared. “We started looking for answers with their support system.”

With the expansion of crisis care through this new center, Laurie says she hopes to turn Lansing into a hub for accessible, compassionate mental health response.

“We can provide a wide variety of services for all ages,” she said. “But we also have many other services in our community, and we want to make sure we're connecting people to the right service—whether that’s with us or someone else in the community.”

The Crisis Care Center is expected to open its doors in summer 2026, offering a beacon of support for individuals and families navigating mental health crises.

