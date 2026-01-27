Cold weather brings critical calls to Lansing’s 311 line

LANSING, Mich — As winter weather settles into Mid-Michigan, Lansing’s 311 call center is assisting neighbor in need

Lansing’s 311 call center is seeing an increase in calls during cold weather, with many neighbors looking to find warming centers.

Agents like Augustine Martinez help connect callers with resources such as shelters, transportation, and food assistance.

The 311 call center handled about 38,000 calls last year and is on track to receive even more this year.

Staff emphasize that while each call may seem routine, it can be critical or life-changing for the person seeking help.

The 311 line serves as a central resource for city services and general questions, but recently, leadership at the center says many of the calls lately have been winter weather related.

Inside the Lansing 311 call center Augustine Martinez, Manager of the 311 Call Center, is on the front lines answering calls and connecting residents with critical resources.

“Thank you for calling Lansing 311, this is Augie, how can I help you?” Martinez said as he fielded calls from community members.

When dialing 311, callers are greeted by Martinez or one of six employees who staff the center. Calls can range from simple questions to more complex concerns.

“Sometimes we get calls from people who don’t know who they need to talk to. They just have a problem,” Martinez said.

Right now, the most common issue is the cold.

Martinez says during harsh weather, the team receives many calls from people needing help with transportation, food, or finding shelter.

“Catching a bus, getting to a warming center, having a plan for their next meal, where they’re going to stay for the night, things like that,” he explained.

Last year, the 311 call center handled roughly 38,000 calls. This year, staff say they are on track to exceed that number.

While a single call may seem routine, Martinez says it can be life-changing for the person on the other end of the line.

“For us, it’s one call in 100 you may take in a day,” he said. “But for them, it could be the most important thing that’s going on in their life right now.”

Each agent says they are committed to going above and beyond to make sure neighbors are connected with the help they need.

Residents with questions about warming centers, shelters, or other community resources can contact Lansing 311 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

