Clinton County man sues former Lansing Township police officers, claiming excessive force

LANSING, Mich. — A Clinton County man is suing two former Lansing Township Police officers, claiming they used excessive force when they arrested him in 2018.

Damien Molina-Clark filed the lawsuit in September against Lansing Township police officers , Juan Concepcion and Patrick Herson.

The incident in question took place on Sept. 21, 2018. Molina-Clark was at a friend's house in Lansing when his friend and the friend's girlfriend started fighting.

Court documents said the fight led to someone calling the police. Concepcion and Herson arrived to the Lansing apartment and spoke to the tenant outside, because he wouldn't let them in.

The tenant went back inside and the officers pressed intercom buttons until someone buzzed them into the building.

According to the lawsuit, when the officers got into the apartment, Molina-Clark and his girlfriend walked out and stood in the hallway as police handcuffed two of their friends.

Molina-Clark said in the lawsuit that the two officers forcefully pinned him down to the ground, though he was not resisting arrest.

Gus Morris, the attorney representing Concepcion and Herson, had a different version of the arrest.

"They were in the process of apprehending the perpetrator of the domestic violence who apparently was a friend of Mr. Molina- Clark," Morris said."Mr. Molina-Clark attempted to interject himself into the officers arrest process of the perpetrator of the domestic violence."

Morris said the officers warned Molina-Clark to move out of the way or he'd be arrested multiple times and that he did not comply.

"So the officers attempted to place him under arrest, he resisted and obstructed arrest," Morris said, "and he was taken to the ground handcuffed and taken to jail."

Before the arrest, Molina-Clark was attending physical therapy for a broken wrist. The lawsuit says he told the officers they had damaged his wrist even more and that he needed to go to the hospital.

When he arrived at the jail, he asked to have his wrist examined, he said, and his request was ignored.

Molina-Clark wrote in the lawsuit that he suffered significant damage to his wrist an he has limited mobility.

He's seeking at least $250,000 dollars in damages. Lansing Township supervisor, Dion'trae Hayes said they don't comment on pending litigation.

