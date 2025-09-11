LANSING, Mich — Jennifer Myers and her daughter Kyleigh took on the challenge of climbing 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives responding to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001

Jennifer Myers and her daughter, Kyleigh Mankel, climbed 110 flights of stairs in Lansing to honor the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11, as part of a national memorial stair climb event.

Jennifer, a Navy veteran, was nearly reactivated for full-time duty after the attacks but discovered she was pregnant with twins, which canceled her deployment.

The event was deeply personal, symbolizing both national remembrance and a family’s connection to the tragic day and its aftermath.

Now working at Lansing Community College, Jennifer continues to find meaningful ways to honor 9/11 heroes, saying the stair climb is a way to reflect and remember their sacrifice.

WATCH: Climbing for the fallen: Local mother and daughter honor 9/11 heroes

Climbing for the fallen: Local mother and daughter honor 9/11 heroes

Their climb is part of the National 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb movement, an effort to honor the courage and sacrifice of first responders who ascended the towers to save others, many never making it back down.

It’s been 24 years since the attacks, yet for many, the memories are still vivid. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost that day — civilians, firefighters, police officers, and paramedics.

Asya Lawrence

Jennifer Myers was on a Navy base in Florida, fulfilling her annual active duty training, when the news broke.

“I had two young children at home, so it was a really scary time,” she said.

As the country responded to the crisis, Jennifer was notified that she would be reactivated for full-time military service shortly after. But just as she began preparing to leave her family, she received unexpected news: she was pregnant with twins. Her deployment orders were canceled.

“K is one of those twins,” she shared. “With everything going on at that time, personally and nationally, it was a challenging period.”

Determined to find meaningful ways to pay tribute over the years, Jennifer trained for months to participate in the stair climb. This year, she was joined by her daughter and coworkers, making the climb even more personal.

Asya Lawrence

“It feels really good,” her daughter, Kyleigh, said. “It feels like a great honor to do this with my mom and remember the firefighters who lost their lives.”

Today, Jennifer works as a Transportation & Fleet Coordinator at Lansing Community College, but she carries the memory of 9/11 and the strength of the first responders with her every day.

After completing the climb, she reflected on what the experience meant.

“We just climbed the stairs, so in a way, it’s much easier,” she said. “There wasn’t the uncertainty or the chaos of trying to rescue people. We're doing this to honor them, to take a moment and remember.”

She says the stair climb is more than just a physical challenge. It’s a moment to reflect and to honor the bravery, resilience, and sacrifice of those who answered the call on one of the darkest days in American history.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.