City Rescue Mission sees high volumes amidst Lansing's "Code Blue" order

City Rescue Mission of Lansing usually sees an increase of capacity by about 9% on average every single year and according to executive director, Mark Criss, this year it's closer to 20%.

In 2023, City Rescue provided shelter to an average of 244 men, women and children each night and in 2024 that number increased to an average of 265 people.

To address the growing need, City Rescue Mission and Holy Cross are both in the midst of expansion projects to house more people in need

In the attached story, I spoke with Criss and Lansing's human relations and community service director, Kim Coleman, about future resources to address this increase

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As the City of Lansing implemented its first code blue of 2025, shelters in my neighborhood are preparing for what they are expecting to be an even busier year.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with how City Rescue Mission plans to tackle the issue.

"We actually increase our capacity by about on average 9% every single year, and I would say this year is closer to 20%," said Mark Criss, City Rescue Mission of Lansing executive director.

The continued issue of homelessness in my neighborhood has been a topic we have covered extensively over the past years.

"You probably have heard it all before I think affordable housing is certainly a key piece for people to get off the streets and get their own place," Criss said.

But as we get settled into the new year, the number of our neighbors who are unhoused seems to increase, according to City Rescue Mission of Lansing Director Mark Criss.

Asya Lawrence

He tells me that in 2023 City Rescue provided shelter to an average of 244 men, women and children each night.

In 2024 that number increased to an average of 265 people.

"This year is starting out the same as 2024, we're definitely at record capacity at this time," Criss said.

In response to these alarming numbers, neighborhood shelters and the City of Lansing have joined forces now more than ever before to provide resources.

"Whether its staffing or otherwise, to... fill the gaps until places like the City Rescue Mission has completed their expansion and until places like Holy Cross has completed theirs," said Lansing's Human Relations and Community Service Director Kim Coleman.

After a long journey, City Council gave final approval in 2023 for City Rescue Mission's expansion project, which is expected to be complete by 2026.

"We'll go from about 100 men and 50 women to about 200 men and 100 women," Criss said.

And Holy Cross's expansion project is expected to be complete in December of this year.

A temporary solution to an ongoing process.

"I don't know if its ever going to be a destination I think it'll always be a journey," Coleman said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook