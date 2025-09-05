City Rescue Mission of Lansing shelter expansion provides hope for hundreds in need

LANSING, Mich — In the heart of Lansing, a growing need for shelter is being met with expanded resources. The City Rescue Mission of Lansing has officially opened Phase 1 of its newly expanded shelter, offering vital support to the unhoused community in the area.

The City Rescue Mission of Lansing has expanded its shelter, now serving over 100 men nightly with essentials like food, beds, and clean clothes.

Phase 1 (men’s shelter) is complete, and construction is underway on Phase 2 (women’s shelter) to meet increasing demand.

The expansion aims to support up to 300 people by this winter.

Leadership says the need for shelter remains high, but this project is helping eliminate the idea that there aren’t enough beds in Lansing.

“Everything is very carefully considered — not just for efficiency, but to support people right where they are,” said Laura Grimwood, community outreach director of City Rescue Mission. The expanded facility is already welcoming about 100 men each night, providing them with clean clothes, hot meals, a warm bed, and most importantly, a safe place to rest.

“We give them a place to set their bags down and let go of that burden of life,” said Randy Barton, Senior Director of Operations at the Lansing City Rescue Mission, during a tour of the new building on Thursday. The growing need for shelter in Lansing has made this expansion not just timely, but essential.

Asya Lawrence

“I know when I spoke with you all before at the old shelter, it was getting pretty tight. Talk to me about the need you’re seeing now,” I asked Barton.

“Yes, it was definitely getting tight. We were at capacity for a long time, and the need is so great,” he explained. “Just this morning, driving around town and passing our old properties, there were still folks living on the street.”

Volunteers and staff say that homelessness in Lansing affects individuals across age groups and backgrounds. In response, the City Rescue Mission is working to ensure its services are inclusive and accessible.

While the men's side of the shelter is now complete, construction is already underway on Phase 2: the women's side of the facility.

“Now let’s take a look at Phase 2,” said Laura, as she guided us through the in-progress wing.“It could be a mother and son, a brother and sister, or just friends. This gives them the opportunity to stay close to each other and still feel very safe.”

Once completed, the new facility will be able to serve up to 300 people.

“We’ve been able to erase the notion that there’s just not enough shelter beds,” Barton said. “We’re getting there.”

The full project is expected to be completed by this winter, marking a significant milestone in Lansing’s efforts to address homelessness.

