City Rescue Mission of Lansing partners with Humankind to give more water to the homeless

LANSING, Mich. — They say your body can go more than three weeks without food, but only three days without water. The City Rescue Mission of Lansing has partnered with Humankind to make sure people in need stay hydrated.

Ben Newman, the director of the men's shelter at The City Rescue Mission of Lansing said, “Three Things that we serve here: food, shelter, and hope. And water is a big part of the food that we provide.”

Yasmeen Ludy Bottle of Humankind water

During the summer, Newman said that's when water is needed the most, especially the last couple of weeks.

"It's been warmer homeless men and women often have things that they're carrying on their back, water is something that's easy to carry in their hand, it's something that they can take a bottle with them and it will last them all day."

The shelter helps the best way they can. Whenever they give to-go meals, they always provide water. Newman has seen the need firsthand. He remembers one who came to the mission.

"He was just beaten up by the elements, he was hungry, he was thirsty he hadn't had a shower in a long time, and we were able to kind of talk to him and let him know, hey, this is a safe place," said Newman.

This summer the Humankind organization -based out of Pennsylvania- Launched their water drop project. Their goal is to deliver water to homeless shelters around the country.

Yasmeen Ludy Humankind delivered 36 cases of water to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing

When Humankind reached out to The City Rescue Mission of Lansing to deliver 36 cases of water, I ran into Anthony Clemons, who started living in the shelter after losing his wife. He says he's grateful for the donation.

“Water is probably the number one thing that I appreciate. It's here for them," he said.

The Lansing city rescue serves an average of 200 meals daily. They operate a men's shelter and a women's and children's shelter. Any help from outside groups like Humankind - is always welcome.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook