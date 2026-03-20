City of Lansing to begin discussions on renaming Cesar Chavez Avenue

LANSING, Mich — The City of Lansing is planning a discussion regarding the possible renaming of Cesar Chavez Avenue following a bombshell report detailing sexual abuse allegations against the iconic labor rights leader.

City council member Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu announced on Facebook that the Committee on City Operations will meet Thursday March 26 at 4 p.m. for a discussion on a draft resolution to rename Chavez Avenue.

The meeting is located at the 10th floor of city hall in the city council conference room.

"Please note this is the first step in the process and there will be several additional opportunities for community conversations and public input," Pehlivanoglu wrote on her city council Facebook page.

In addition, a link was provided for virtual comment via Microsoft Teams.

Explosive sexual abuse allegations against Chavez surfaced in an investigative report this week by the New York Times.

Chavez was alleged to have abused children and women, including fellow labor rights leader Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the labor union United Farm Workers with Chavez and Philip Vera Cruz.

Since the report, the city canceled The Legacy for Cesar Chavez Dinner that was scheduled for March 25.

Michigan State University changed a website named after Chavez and Huerta to 'Farmworker Appreciation and Commemorative Celebration.'

PHOTO: MSU CHANGES WEBSITE ONCE NAMED AFTER CESAR CHAVEZ AND DOLORES HUERTA FOLLOWING SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS REPORT

Daniel Valle

"Following recent allegations, the planning committee renamed the program to better align with its focus on centering farmworkers and MSU's commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all," a message highlighted in yellow read on the website.

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