LANSING, Mich — A long-standing dispute between the City of Lansing and a group of retired Lansing firefighters has reached a resolution, bringing relief and clarity to dozens of former public servants.

Lansing retirees and the city reached an agreement after months of negotiations over rising health care costs for firefighters who retired between 2014 and 2021.

Retirees had previously been expected to pay costs exceeding the state’s “hard cap,” leading to concerns over affordability

The new deal caps retiree health care costs at 5% of the total, offering financial relief and predictability for 65 affected former firefighters.

Both sides view the agreement as a fair compromise, and plan to continue working together through a newly formed retiree association.

WATCH: City of Lansing strikes deal with retired firefighters over health care costs

The issue, which dates back to early 2025, centered around rising health care costs for Lansing Fire Department retirees who left the force between 2014 and 2021. Many retirees were shocked to discover that they would be required to pay all health care costs exceeding the state-mandated "hard cap"—a change that threatened to significantly increase their financial burden.

During a series of tense city council meetings, retired firefighters and their supporters, often clad in red shirts, packed the chambers to demand a fair solution.

"I gave up raises and time off for the promise of affordable health care in my retirement years. All I ask of the city is to honor your promise," one firefighter said during public comment.

Asya Lawrence

In response to the growing concern, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and retiree association entered into months of negotiations with city officials to find a legal and fair resolution that wouldn't violate collective bargaining agreements.

As the talks progressed, retirees organized and formed new retiree association to help support discussions and unify their voices.

This week, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor stood alongside IAFF and retiree association leadership to announce a deal had been reached—one that both sides describe as a "positive middle ground."

"This was a very emotional issue," said Mayor Schor. "For those who were affected, and for those of us in leadership who saw the impacts—while also needing to follow the law—this is a good resolution."Under the new agreement, health care costs for 65 retired firefighters will be capped at five percent of the total cost—protecting retirees from the large, unexpected spikes they previously faced.

"Without question, this agreement provides our members financial protection, clarity, and certainty in their financial futures," said Bryan Epling, President of Lansing Fire Fighters Retiree Association.

Both the city and the retiree association say the new deal is just the beginning. The retiree association formed during the negotiations will remain active, with hopes of continued collaboration on issues affecting former firefighters.

For now, retired Lansing firefighters can breathe a little easier, knowing that the promise of affordable health care has been renewed.

