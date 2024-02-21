City of Lansing offered $40 million from state for new city hall, council must vote to accept money

MDEC has offered the city of Lansing $40-Million to go toward a new city hall.

Council Must approve receiving the funds.

If council votes "yes" on funds, the city has until 2027 to spend the money.



Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said a new city hall building is well over due. The current location has had its fair share of issues.

“We've had water main breaks, the pipes are old, its got the original boiler,” Schor said.

Now, schor is hoping things can change. The state recently offered the city $40-million to either revamp or build a new city hall. Schor has a plan that he thinks the money should be used toward.

“We got a plan to redevelop the Masonic Temple building, which Cooley hasn't been in in years and turn it into local government,” Schor said. “This current building will not be torn down, it will be turned into a hotel. “

City Council will need to accept the state funds before schor's plan is finalized. Councilman Ryan Kost said he's hesitant and will remain that way until he sees current price tags.

“To me it doesn't make sense mathematically,” Kost said. “You know I would like to see some of the other proposals that were put in and I am also curious to know how much will it cost to stay in the building we're in now.”

Until an appraisal is done, it's unclear how much it will cost the city hall to stay in its current location. But to purchase, renovate and move the city hall into the Masonic Temple would cost about $42-million.

Kost said he doesn't see himself accepting funding that he has no input on how it would be spent.

“So now we have to accept the money and we have no say on the plan, which makes it more difficult,” Kost said.

No definite date has been set on when council will vote on the funds, but if they do vote yes on the funds, they would have until 2027 to spend the money.