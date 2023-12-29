City of Lansing leans on residents input for new hazard mitigation plan

LANSING, Mich. — City of Lansing’s Hazard Mitigation Coordinator Kenneth Hall understands that a Hazard situation looks different for each resident.

“One resident may experience flooding, another resident may not,” he said. “Another resident may have downward wires and another resident may not.”

But regardless of what hazards you experience, Hall said there’s something in place to help out, it’s called Lansing’s Hazard mitigation plan.

“Our hazard mitigation plan is a 5 year, rotating plan,” Hall said. “It’s a live in plan that stays here in out office of emergency management, and in it, it’s basically lists out our future projects for the next 5 years eliminating current hazards."

The current plan touches on things like evacuation plans, storm water management, flood water storage and more. But, this plan will expire in Feb.2024, and through a survey, the city is seeking residents help in developing the new one.

“The survey takes maybe 5 minutes,” Hall said. “Some of the things that are in it, are things that we have seen in Lansing.. from natural hazards like tornadoes, storms and then tech hazards like cyber security.”

Once all data is collected from the survey, the draft of the new mitigation plan will go to the federal government for review… and the survey is opened Jan.9

Click here to view the survey