City Of Lansing extends Code Blue through the morning of Christmas Eve

The City of Lansing has extended its Code Blue extreme cold weather emergency plan through 6 a.m. Wednesday, December 24, providing additional shelter options and services for residents in need during the frigid temperatures.

In addition, the City of Lansing’s Letts Community Center will continue to remain open each evening to serve as an overnight warming center.

The Code Blue plan allows local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity. It also enables Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport people needing assistance to local shelters. The CATA bus system provides free rides to those who need transportation to warming centers or shelters.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light also suspends electric shutoffs due to non-payment when the city declares a Code Blue plan.

The plan is in effect weeknights from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m and weekends from 6:30 p,m. through 6 a.m.

Emergency shelters available during Code Blue activation

The Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center during the Code Blue overnight hours.

Daytime shelters:

  • Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722

  • Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414
  • City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145
  • The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo, 517-485-0145

Nighttime shelters:

  • Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414

  • Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo, 517-485-0145
  • The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo, 517-485-0145
  • Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center), 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051

Additional warming centers

Several community centers and libraries also provide warming spaces during regular operating hours:

  • Foster Community Center, City of Lansing, 200 N Foster Street, 517-483-4233

    Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

    Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • Gier Community Center, City of Lansing, 2400 Hall Street, 517-483-4313

    Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

    Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • Schmidt Community Center, City of Lansing, 5825 Wise Road, 517-483-6686

    Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

    Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • CADL Downtown Library, 401 S Capitol Avenue, 517-367-6350

    Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

    Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

    Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • South Lansing Library, 3500 S Cedar Street, 517-272-9840

    Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and

    Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

    Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • CATA Transportation Center, 420 S Grand Avenue,517-394-1100

    Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

    Weekend Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

