City of Lansing extends Code Blue

LANSING, Mich — Lansing has extended its Code Blue extreme cold weather emergency plan through 7 a.m. Friday, December 12, providing additional shelter options and services for residents in need during the frigid temperatures.

Mayor Andy Schor announced the extension in consultation with the Lansing Fire Department's Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services.

The Code Blue plan allows local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity. It also enables Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport people needing assistance to local shelters. The CATA bus system provides free rides to those who need transportation to warming centers or shelters.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light suspends electric shutoffs due to non-payment when the city declares a Code Red or Code Blue plan.

The plan remains in effect nightly from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m.

Emergency shelters available during Code Blue activation

The Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center during overnight hours from 6:30 p.m. until 6 a.m

Weekday daytime shelters:



Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo, 517-485-0145

Weekday nighttime shelters:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (walk-in intakes accepted from 8 a.m. to midnight)

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo, 517-485-0145

Letts Community Center warming center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Weekend shelter options remain similar with the same facilities available during daytime and nighttime hours.

Additional warming centers

Several community centers and libraries also provide warming spaces during regular operating hours:

Community centers:



Foster Community Center, 200 N Foster Street, 517-483-4233 (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall Street, 517-483-4313 (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Road, 517-483-6686 (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Libraries:



CADL Downtown Library, 401 S Capitol Avenue, 517-367-6350 (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.)

South Lansing Library, 3500 S Cedar Street, 517-272-9840 (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.)

The CATA Transportation Center at 420 S Grand Avenue also serves as a warming location during operating hours: weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

