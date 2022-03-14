City of Lansing divesting from Russian investments

LANSING, Mich. — The City of Lansing is divesting from Russian investments.

“We wanted to show our support for those in Ukraine. We know that this is an aggressive act by Russia,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We have to take every step we can because this is a terrible act of invasion. If financial consequences are the way to go, and that's what we can do, then we'll take every effort we can so we're proud to do it here in Lansing.”

Schor recently joined the leadership of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in a meeting with both the mayor of Kyiv and the Ukrainian ambassador of the United States.

Schor said they called for any assistance that could be given with weapons and with divestment of funds from Russia. He said looking at investments is something the city can do. “We are not going to invest in funds associated with Russia.”

According to Schor, investments in Russia were less than 0.5 percent of all city investments and that the city’s finance director is looking at the pension boards of the police and fire departments, as well as the general employee pension board.

On Tuesday, the city will discuss the finance director’s findings and possibly more divestments.

