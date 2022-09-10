City of Lansing appeal for Groesbeck annexation ballot proposal denied

LANSING, Mich. — Earlier this week, a judge decided in favor of Lansing Township leaders to not put the Groesbeck annexation, which would move that neighborhood into the city of Lansing, on the ballot.

Following the judge’s decision, the city of Lansing filed an appeal on Wednesday, and on Friday, that appeal was denied.

According to the appeal denial letter, the city of Lansing failed to get a petition signed showing support of 20 percent of voters in the Groesbeck neighborhood before submitting the ballot proposal to the county’s clerk office, which is a violation when trying to get a portion of a township annexed.

We talked to a resident in the Groesbeck neighborhood to get his opinion.

“We are disappointed in the ruling,” DeMarco said. “We tried hard to get this moving forward but we just couldn’t. We will abide by the court system but it is disappointing. It’s not a total lost though, we learned a lot from this process.”

