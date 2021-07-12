Watch
City of Lansing and Ingham County District court open to the public

Posted at 6:26 PM, Jul 12, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing city offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, but today that all changes.

Mayor Schor's emergency order for Lansing went into effect at the start of the pandemic.

While Governor Whitmer opened the state to full capacity two weeks ago, Schor said the declaration for Lansing's emergency order was scheduled to end today.

Ingham County District Court is also open to the public today. Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cheltenham, said they're trying to catch up on about 800 pending felonies in the circuit courts.

