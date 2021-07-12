City of Lansing and Ingham County District court open to the public

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing city offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, but today that all changes.

Mayor Schor's emergency order for Lansing went into effect at the start of the pandemic.

While Governor Whitmer opened the state to full capacity two weeks ago, Schor said the declaration for Lansing's emergency order was scheduled to end today.

Ingham County District Court is also open to the public today. Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cheltenham, said they're trying to catch up on about 800 pending felonies in the circuit courts.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook