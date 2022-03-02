City of Lansing has 119 open positions; only 20 posted online

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing’s Human Relations Director Linda Sanchez was questioned by City Council on Monday about the high number of open positions within the city.

According to a vacancy report that FOX 47 requested from the city, Lansing has 119 vacant positions.

“I’m sure it’s an issue that’s happening everywhere because of COVID. But we’ve heard this pre-COVID that there has been some issues trying to find qualified applicants,” said councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

Out of those 119 positions, documents from the city show only 20 of them have been posted online.

Sanchez said that’s because actually getting jobs posted takes time, requiring communication with several departments and city management on things like proper job description and pay.

“The beginning of a hiring process to the end could take up to 10 weeks,”said Sanchez.

Or in some cases, longer.

The Lansing Fire Department hasn’t had a permanent chief since August of 2020. Nineteen people applied for the position, and the city has narrowed it down to three finalists. The person who is hired will be on a multi-year-contract.

“As an HR Director, I’d like to see it filled no later than the middle of April,” Sanchez added.

In total, the fire department has 16 open positions.

The Lansing Police Department also has its fair share of vacancies, with 22 open positions; 13 of which are for police officers.

“Having more evening patrol, I think is one of the solutions but also just having more officers out there in the neighborhood and building relationships are needed,” said Spitzley.

Sanchez said she and her team of 13 others are working hard to get as many positions filled as fast as possible, including those in their own department.

“My department has 3 open positions,” Sanchez said.

Click here to find out how to apply for a City of Lansing job.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook