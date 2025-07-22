City of Lansing activates Code Red, opens cooling centers for neighbors

LANSING, Mich — Lansing is activating its Code Red Extreme Heat Weather Plan to help residents stay safe during the upcoming heat wave. The plan allows shelters to extend their capacity limits so more individuals can escape the dangerous temperatures.

The policy will be in effect Wednesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 24 from 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. each day.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can visit any of Lansing's four community centers:

Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.



Additional air-conditioned spaces include Capital Area District Library branches and the CATA Transportation Center downtown:

Capital Area District Library hours include:

Downtown Branch, 401 S. Capitol Ave

South Lansing Branch, 3500 S. Cedar St

Wednesday & Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center, 420 S. Grand Ave

Wednesday & Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Families looking to beat the heat can visit Hunter Park Pool, and Hawk Island County Park on the city's southside also offers a beach and splash pad for cooling off.

Hunter Park Pool, 1400 Fuller St

Wednesday & Thursday: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.



Unhoused residents have several additional daytime cooling options:



Advent House Ministries, 743 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., will open their drop-in day center on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Holy Cross Services - New Hope Community Center, 430 N Larch St, will open their day center as well. Hours of operation, this Wednesday and Thursday are from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

City Rescue Mission Women & Children Center, 2216 S Cedar St, will be open for women and children on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light has suspended electric shut-offs due to non-payment during the Code Red activation.

Health officials recommend staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities to cooler morning or evening hours, wearing lightweight clothing, applying sunscreen regularly, and spending time in air-conditioned spaces.

Residents should also check on vulnerable neighbors and keep pets out of the heat.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness such as headaches, nausea, fatigue, increased sweating, fever, dizziness or weakness should immediately find an air-conditioned space, increase fluid intake, and call 911.

