City of Lansing activates Code Blue extreme cold weather plan

Mayor Andy Schor, in consultation with the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services (HRCS), is once again activating the City’s Code Blue weather plan. Due to forecasted cold weather conditions, implementation of this policy will be in effect during overnight hours each night, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, ending Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

Lansing’s Letts Community Center will be open and serve as a warming center through the overnight hours, each night from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

In addition, the CATA warming bus will operate 24 hours along Route 1 through the Code Blue activation period.

The Code Blue plan enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity as available. In addition, it allows the Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport those needing assistance to local shelters. The CATA bus system will also provide free rides to those who need to get to a warming center or shelter.

The following is a list provided by HRCS staff of emergency cold weather shelters available through the current Code Blue activation.

Weekdays

Daytime:

Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Lansing 48915

517-485-4722

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street

Lansing 48912

517-484-4414

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street

Lansing 48910

517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-0145

Nighttime:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street

Lansing 48912

517-484-4414

Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight

Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-0145

Union Missionary Baptist Church

500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Lansing 48915

For families only

Overnight hours: - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Overnight Warming Center)

1220 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing 48915

517-483-4051

Hours: Overnight warming center - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Weekends

Daytime:

Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Lansing 48915

517-485-4722

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street

Lansing 48910

517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-0145

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street

Lansing 48912

517-484-4414

Nighttime:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street

Lansing 48912

517-484-4414

Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight

Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-0145

Union Missionary Baptist Church

500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Lansing 48915

For families only

Overnight hours: - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Overnight Warming Center)

1220 W. Kalamazoo Street

Lansing 48915

517-483-4051

Hours: Overnight warming center - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In addition to the above list of warming center and shelter services, please be advised of the additional warming centers and their hours in the City of Lansing. They include:

Foster Community Center, City of Lansing

200 N Foster Street

Lansing 48912

517-483-4233

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gier Community Center, City of Lansing

2400 Hall Street

Lansing 48906

517-483-4313

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing

1220 W Kalamazoo Street

Lansing 48915

517-483-4051

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 :00 p.m.

Schmidt Community Center, City of Lansing

5825 Wise Road

Lansing 48911

517-483-6686

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CADL Downtown Library

401 S Capitol Avenue

Lansing 48933

517-367-6350

Monday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Lansing Library

3500 S Cedar Street

Lansing 48910

517-272-9840

Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center

420 S Grand Avenue

Lansing 48933

517-394-1100

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

