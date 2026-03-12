City of Lansing activates Code Blue extreme cold weather plan

Mayor Andy Schor, in consultation with the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services (HRCS), is once again activating the City’s Code Blue weather plan. Due to forecasted cold weather conditions, implementation of this policy will be in effect during overnight hours each night, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, ending Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.
Lansing’s Letts Community Center will be open and serve as a warming center through the overnight hours, each night from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
In addition, the CATA warming bus will operate 24 hours along Route 1 through the Code Blue activation period.
The Code Blue plan enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity as available. In addition, it allows the Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport those needing assistance to local shelters. The CATA bus system will also provide free rides to those who need to get to a warming center or shelter.
The following is a list provided by HRCS staff of emergency cold weather shelters available through the current Code Blue activation.
Weekdays
Daytime:
Advent House
743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lansing 48915
517-485-4722
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
430 N. Larch Street
Lansing 48912
517-484-4414
City Rescue Mission - Women and Children
2216 S. Cedar Street
Lansing 48910
517-485-0145
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
415 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-0145
Nighttime:
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
430 N. Larch Street
Lansing 48912
517-484-4414
Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight
Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission
415 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-0145
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
415 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-0145
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lansing 48915
For families only
Overnight hours: - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Overnight Warming Center)
1220 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing 48915
517-483-4051
Hours: Overnight warming center - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Weekends
Daytime:
Advent House
743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lansing 48915
517-485-4722
City Rescue Mission - Women and Children
2216 S. Cedar Street
Lansing 48910
517-485-0145
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
415 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-0145
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
430 N. Larch Street
Lansing 48912
517-484-4414
Nighttime:
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
430 N. Larch Street
Lansing 48912
517-484-4414
Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight
Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission
415 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-0145
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
415 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-0145
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lansing 48915
For families only
Overnight hours: - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Overnight Warming Center)
1220 W. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing 48915
517-483-4051
Hours: Overnight warming center - Each night: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
In addition to the above list of warming center and shelter services, please be advised of the additional warming centers and their hours in the City of Lansing. They include:
Foster Community Center, City of Lansing
200 N Foster Street
Lansing 48912
517-483-4233
Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Gier Community Center, City of Lansing
2400 Hall Street
Lansing 48906
517-483-4313
Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Letts Community Center, City of Lansing
1220 W Kalamazoo Street
Lansing 48915
517-483-4051
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 :00 p.m.
Schmidt Community Center, City of Lansing
5825 Wise Road
Lansing 48911
517-483-6686
Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
CADL Downtown Library
401 S Capitol Avenue
Lansing 48933
517-367-6350
Monday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
South Lansing Library
3500 S Cedar Street
Lansing 48910
517-272-9840
Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
CATA Transportation Center
420 S Grand Avenue
Lansing 48933
517-394-1100
Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Weekend Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app
You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.