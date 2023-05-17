City launches new Lansing Experience Pass on 517 Day

LANSING, Mich. — There's a new way to reward you for living in, working in or visiting the city of Lansing.

The Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau launched a new Lansing Experience Pass on 517 Day.

The digital pass allows users to get discounts and earn points and prizes while checking into participating locations, including museums, arts and culture activities, golf and other outdoor recreation, restaurants, farmers markets and more.

The pass is free and available all year on the city of Lansing's website.

