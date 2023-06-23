City Council advises residents to avoid Lansing River Trail encampment

LANSING, Mich. — When we first visited the encampments set up alongside the Lansing River Trail, we didn’t realize there was something hazardous hiding under and around the debris.

“There’s a danger of needles, and you can’t see the needles,” said Lansing City Councilman Ryan Kost.

Kost said after we reported on the encampments, he had to go check it out for himself. While there, he stumbled across the needles and realized action needed to be taken. Kost said he instantly reached out to Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“There’s a lot of contamination, and in speaking to the park director, I know they rented special equipment to come in and clean this,” he said. “I’m hoping by the end of this week and or the beginning of next week, they can have it cleaned up.”

Julia Miller with Punks with Lunch Lansing said it's a dangerous situation, which is why the organization has a way the unhoused population can dispose needles.

“We have harm reduction disruption, which includes operating needle exchange where folks can come in and turn in their old needles and get new needles, and we also provide them with sharp boxes, so they can put their supplies into them,” Miller said. ”All it's doing is encouraging them to be as safe as possible.”

And while on the topic of safety, Kost is encouraging residents to avoid the encampment areas along the trail until it’s all cleaned up.

“I would advise anyone not to go back there because folks don’t always put the orange cap back on, and you can’t see a clear needle, and if you step on one, you won’t be happy,” he said.

