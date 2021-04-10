Cindy Kangas replaces Virg Bernero as Capital Area Manufacturing Council executive director

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kanagas has been appointed to executive director of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, replacing of Virg Bernero.

“I’m extremely proud to be joining an organization that has been so impactful to the Greater Lansing community," Kangas said. "The council is poised to further its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past few years. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring CAMC to the next level, making a positive difference for the industry we serve."

Kangas is a life-long Lansing resident with a background in nonprofit work with her most recent position being director of development at Ele's Place.

"Her leadership, passion, and commitment to bring real value to our membership and to our community is infectious. As a board, we look forward to partnering with Cindy to implement consistent programming that enhances member engagement and brings new technology, ideas, and innovation to the capital region’s manufacturing sector," said Andy Storm, chairman of the manufacturing council and president and CEO of Eckhart.

Bernero left the manufacturing council on March 1, not long after announcing he will be seeking a fourth term as Lansing's mayor.

