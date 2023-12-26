Church offers dinner and friendship on Christmas

St. Gerards church in Lansing is on its 37th year providing dinner to residents that need some extra company on the holidays

Becky Hayes has volunteered for 25 of those years and says she continues to do so for her husband Mike. Whom she lost in 2019.

One woman, Linda Lance has attended the dinner and has confided in Becky after her own husband Don passed years back.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter here in Lansing. Many people spend Christmas time to gather with friends and family, but many people in need gather here at St. Gerards for some company on the holiday.

Neighbors gather from the area to celebrate the holiday at St. Gerards church. All needing the same gift for Christmas, company. For volunteer Becky Hayes, she says there is no other option.

"If I wasn't here doing this, I would be sitting here at home alone. And I don't want to do that." said Hayes.

This event also helps to heal a permanent wound which Becky says was when her husband Mike passed away in 2019.

"I do this for myself and for him because he taught me how to give of myself and I appreciate that and I will continue doing this for as long as I can to honor his legacy." said Hayes

For 25 years Hayes has volunteered her time to those that need a friend on the holidays. Through that process, she met a woman named Linda Lance who recently went through the same experience when she lost her husband Don. Lance says the efforts the volunteers put in make a huge difference for the holidays.

"It helps me. It helps me a lot. But I still miss him. I really miss him. I have his ashes but I really miss him." said Lance.

Like Becky, the volunteers take their time to get to know those that show up year after year so that they know they aren't alone for the holidays. And for others like Linda, this is a new place to call home for the holidays.

"If it wasn't for Becky, I wouldn't be here. Because she's really helped me." said Lance.

