Cherry Hill Neighborhood sees new life with the addition of middle-income housing units

LANSING, Mich — The Cherry Hill neighborhood in Lansing is seeing a wave of new development, with additional housing units now becoming available as part of a broader revitalization effort. From a newly built city hall just blocks away to fresh apartment construction aimed at middle-income residents, the historic neighborhood is continuing to evolve.

PK Companies is renovating and adding 20 apartment units aimed at middle-income residents.

The project is partially funded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s “Missing Middle” housing program, targeting residents earning $42,000–$85,000 annually.

Three units are currently available, with a two-bedroom apartment leasing for $1,150 per month and more units coming later this year.

Longtime resident Mary Toshach moved into Cherry Hill nearly two decades ago and says the area looks very different today.

“There’s been a lot of vacant housing and a lot of unkept housing, and that’s beginning to turn around,” Toshach said.

Cherry Hill is one of Lansing’s oldest neighborhoods, known for its historic homes and long-standing community. After years of limited development, local developers are hoping new investments will help spark renewed growth.

“For the last dozen years, there hasn’t been a lot going on here, so we’re hoping this will be a good shot in helping the revitalization of the whole area,” said Pete Potterpin with PK Companies.

PK Companies is leading the latest project, which includes 20 newly renovated apartment units. Developers say nearby improvements, including the new Lansing City Hall, are helping drive momentum in the area.

“The new city hall right down the street from us, new apartment buildings being built here — this is all so exciting for us,” Potterpin said. “We’re happy to be able to restore some of these homes.”

PK Companies Marketing Manager Kristen Guel provided a tour of one of the updated units, highlighting modern finishes designed to attract middle-income renters.

“Right through here is the kitchen area, so it has nice white shaker cabinets with a great countertop,” Guel said.

The renovations were partially funded through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s Missing Middle Housing Program, which supports housing for residents earning between $42,000 and $85,000 annually. The program aims to address housing shortages for middle-income workers.

“Lansing is facing a housing crisis for those middle-income residents, and it was important to fit that mold so we can fill that need that Lansing has,” Guel explained.

Currently, three units are available, with more expected to come online later this year. A two-bedroom apartment is leasing for $1,150 per month, and developers say additional units with varying sizes and price points will be released as renovations continue.

