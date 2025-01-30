CHARGES ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH LANSING SHOOTING

LANSING, Mich — Five people have been charged in connection with a Lansing shooting that left a 21-year-old man in critical condition.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office, all five defendants face charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The defendants ages range from 19 to 35 years old:



Tshara Lynch, age 35

Garrard Young, age 19

Dayjion Lenoir, age 21

Dauvion Forrest, age 19

Anthony White Jr., age 20

The shooting happened Monday night near North Grand River and West Willow. Lansing Police say they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim is in critical condition, and the suspects could face more charges if he does not survive.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook