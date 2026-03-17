LANSING, Mich — Lansing Township police say “chaos” unfolded early Friday morning after a shooting outside Mac’s Bar that left one man hospitalized and multiple businesses damaged.

Lansing Township Police and multiple other agencies responded to a shooting outside Mac’s Bar on East Michigan Avenue around 2 a.m. on March 14 after reports of a large disturbance and gunfire.

Investigators say more than 30 rounds were fired from multiple firearms, damaging nearby businesses, cars, and even striking a passing ambulance transporting an unrelated patient.

A 37-year-old Lansing man was injured and is currently in stable but critical condition at the hospital.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and asking anyone with photos, videos, or information to contact the department or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Chaos outside Mac’s Bar: Lansing man critically injured in Friday shooting

Chaos outside Mac’s Bar: Lansing man critically injured in Friday shooting

Authorities responded to reports of a large disturbance and multiple gunshots fired near the popular venue on East Michigan Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on March 14.

According to Lansing Township Police Detective Sergeant Randy Volosky, preliminary evidence suggests that more than 30 rounds were fired from multiple firearms during the incident.

“This level of reckless violence in our community should outrage every resident,” Volosky said. Investigators say the gunfire struck nearby businesses and vehicles in the area. During the exchange of gunfire, an ambulance passing by was also hit.

“An ambulance transporting a patient unrelated to this incident was driving by the area on Michigan Avenue and was struck by gunfire during this exchange,” Volosky said.

Police confirmed that a 37-year-old Lansing man was injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital. Officials say he is currently listed in stable but critical condition.

Police say many people at the scene fled immediately after the shooting, making it difficult for officers to gather witness statements. However, investigators believe surveillance footage from the area will help them identify those responsible.

Volosky said the department is confident the large amount of video evidence being reviewed will lead to significant developments in the case.

Mac’s Bar owner Chuck Mannino was not available for comment in person, but he sent a statement addressing the incident.

Part of the statement read:

“These actions spoil the fun had by all and the good intentions had by all and worse sent a person to the hospital. This person has never been seen at Mac’s Bar in the past. This is an isolated incident and Mac’s is working with police to ensure this violent criminal is apprehended.”

The Lansing Township Police Department is asking anyone who may have information, photos, or videos from the scene to contact investigators. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police say the investigation remains active as they continue analyzing surveillance footage and gathering evidence from the early morning shooting.

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