Changes to insurance as Governor Whitmer signs new mental health bill

LANSING, Mich. — Mental health has been a big conversation across our neighborhoods, and today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 27, which requires insurance companies to cover mental health services.

Senator Sarah Anthony for our neighborhood of Lansing introduced the bill last year, and it received bipartisan support.

This new law aims to close existing loopholes and requires insurers to cover treatments for mental health and substance abuse disorders with the same importance as physical health services.

To learn more about the bill, click the video below, which shows neighborhood reporter Larry Wallace explaining how this new legislation will impact people in our neighborhood.

mental health bill

