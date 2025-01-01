Celebrate the countdown with candle making: An Old Town business encourages creativity ahead of the new year

The Craft Bar opened in December of 2024 in Old Town

The Craft Bar offers neighbors a craft making space and instructions that varies month by month

With the New Year right around the corner, Co-Owner Robert Iafano says candle craft making has been a stress reliever for him and he is encouraging neighbors to do the same

In the attached story, I spoke with Co-Owner Robert Iafano about the future of the Craft Bar

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New Years Eve is known as a time of parties and celebrations, but a new business that just opened in my neighborhood is encouraging neighbors to tap into their creative side for the new year.

"So these are our 3 wick candles here," said Robert Iafano, Co-Owner of The Craft Bar.

Robert Iafano has been in Lansing for 10 years and now that he's more than familiar with the neighborhood, he felt change was needed.

"Being here for so long, we just needed something to do." he said.

Which is why he and Co-Owner Maddie Fox decided to open the craft bar, giving neighbors step by step direction like this.

"So you can save any scent combo you love," Robert explained.

It's the first of it's kind in Lansing and offers a rotation of crafting options.

Asya Lawrence

As the co-owner, Robert Iafano, juggles the holidays and settling into the new business, he says candle making has helped ease his stress and he's hoping neighbors in Old Town stop in to do the same to bring in the new year in a positive way that will also benefit local businesses.

"We're apart of the social district if you want to go over to the bars over here and grab a drink and bring them over here while you make your candles and its just a fun thing to do its like making cookies at home, its an easy going activity." he said.

He says that as the Craft Bar brings in more business to the neighborhood.

"This right here is a family who came in and you can see they chose very similar scents" he said.

He hopes that Old Town see even more growth in 2025.

"This was the happening area, music would be playing now everything is closed at 8. I want to bring that young life back." he said.

