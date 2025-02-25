Catholics in our neighborhoods pray for Pope Francis amid ongoing health battle

Pope Francis' ongoing battle with his health has many Catholics praying for his recovery

The Vatican said the Pope's health slightly improved on Monday

Video shows local catholic leaders and parishioners explaining the Pope's influence and offering prayer for his health

Some parishioners during Monday night's mass inside St. John The Evangelist Catholic Student Center in East Lansing said a prayer for Pope Francis.

"As a good Catholic, I pray for his health," said Holt resident Connor Collins. "Our responsibility as Christians is to pray for him in every time and especially right now."

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on February 14. Since then, the pope has been diagnosed with pneumonia. On Monday, the Vatican said the pope's health improved.

Bishop Earl Boyea, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Lansing, says a majority of parishioners are concerned about the pope's health.

However, Bishop Boyea is fascinated that the pope continues to spread his message about helping the poor and promoting world peace despite not being fully healthy.

WATCH: POPE IS AWAKE, RESTING ON 10TH DAY OF HOSPITALIZATION AFTER EARLY STAGES OF KIDNEY PROBLEM DETECTED

Pope is awake, resting on 10th day of hospitalization after early stages of kidney problem detected

"I'm amazed he continues to have all of these talks issued in his name," said Boyea.

As much as people will pray for the pope to recover, Bishop Boyea says he's prepared for if the pope fails to get back to full health.

"This life is not permanent and we know it," said Boyea. "We're not looking for this life to be permanent so we pray a happy and holy death for Pope Francis at all times."

Anna Stankewitz, director of campus ministry for the Catholic student center, says Pope Francis is one of the most famous and recognizable people in the world.

The pope's reach and influence are two reasons why all eyes are on his health according to Stankewitz.

"The words of his just echo far and wide around the world and because of that reach a lot of people have a connection to him," said Stankewitz.

Boyea says it's the pope's focus on those who are sometimes overlooked that makes him a pillar of faith.

It's why Boyea asks neighbors to pray.

"[Pope Francis'] focus on the poor and the marginalized, people we often pass by, and he calls us and says 'don't do that,'" said Boyea.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook