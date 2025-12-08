Catholic Charities expects 400 wishlists filled through holiday giving program this holiday season

Neighbors came together Monday at Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties' St. Vincent Campus to donate hundreds of gifts for families in the community through the holiday giving program.

Catholic Charities expects more than 400 wishlists to be filled through the program this year

Neighbors donated hundreds of gifts Monday at St. Vincent Campus location

Angel Trees available at Lansing Mall, Meridian Mall, Smoky Bones BBQ and Mitchell's Fish Market

WATCH: Holiday giving program aims to help 400 families this holiday season

Holiday giving program aims to help 400 families this holiday season

Catholic Charities Chief Operating Officer Yvonne Sampson said she expects more than 400 wishlists to be filled this year through the holiday giving initiative.

East Lansing resident Brian Murray was among those who donated Monday to help reach that goal. Murray wants to encourage neighbors to embrace the spirit of giving this holiday season.

For those who missed Monday's donation event, Angel Trees are still available at several locations throughout the area. The trees can be found at Lansing Mall, Meridian Mall, Smoky Bones BBQ and Mitchell's Fish Market, where community members can adopt a wishlist to fulfill.

The Angel Tree program helps connect donors with families in need during the holiday season, allowing them to purchase specific items requested by children and families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.