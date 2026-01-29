CATA responds to Sunday night arrest video

LANSING, Mich — CATA has shared a statement and security video footage with FOX 47, responding to a video circulating on social media. The video showing a rough takedown by Lansing police as they arrested a person who claims they were seeking shelter from the cold in the CATA Transportation Center on Sunday evening.

Statement from the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA):

"The Lansing Police Department (LPD) responded Sunday night to a trespassing complaint at CATA’s downtown transportation center (CTC) in Lansing regarding an unhoused individual who is banned indefinitely from the CTC based on a history of violence and threats with weapons towards other riders.

Consistent with our mission and values, CATA is deeply committed to supporting the needs of our community’s unhoused population at all times, particularly during extreme weather, while ensuring the safety of our riders and staff. We fully support the use of the CTC as a warming center during business hours when a Code Blue extreme weather alert has been declared by the city. And we believe every effort should be made to assist individuals in need with transportation to an appropriate shelter.

Individuals who engage in disruptive, threatening or illegal behavior are subject to a ban from our facilities and services. CATA believes the rights and safety of all who use our services are paramount. Ensuring the safety of all riders, including area students, as well as CATA staff and others who frequent the CTC, is a responsibility CATA takes very seriously.

The Lansing Police Department is currently reviewing this incident and CATA is fully cooperating while undertaking its own review of internal policies and procedures."

WATCH: CATA downtown transportation center security footage

CATA TRANSPORTATION CENTER SECURITY VIDEO

The Lansing Police Department also released a statement on Monday, saying officers were responding to a call from the CATA Transportation Center regarding an individual who had been previously banned from the property and was trespassing, according to Chief Robert Backus.

Officers warned the person they would be arrested if they did not leave the property. The individual was ultimately taken into custody for trespassing.

The department has opened a complaint review following the incident. The officer involved has been reassigned to administrative duty during the investigation.

"The Lansing Police Department takes all complaints seriously and is committed to addressing concerns regarding police response," Backus said.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.