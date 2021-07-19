CATA officials say Capital City Crosstown route will connect more riders to MSU, McLaren

LANSING, Mich. — A new bus route being rolled out by CATA promises to be a game changer for Lansing residents looking to get to MSU’s campus and the new McLaren Greater Lansing hospital.

Starting Aug. 30, the Lansing transit system will roll out a new route called the Capital City Crosstown which will take people to from the city’s east side to the west side using Mt Hope Avenue.

“I know first-hand how important it is to get on a bus and go to where I live work and play. You only get on a bus for two reasons, to spend money or make money,” said Dusty Fancher, vice president of CATA's Board of Directors.

Erica Murphy, WSYM

Buses on the new route are expected to run every 30 minutes and make 23 stops along the way.

Officials say the service will cost about $500,000 annually to operate.

Matt Oudsem, CATA's director of planning an development, says the transit authority has been working on this route for years.

“Its a game changer because we don’t have a lot of routes that go from one side of the city to the other. Typically we’ve been running routes that start at our transfer center downtown. This is new and this is connecting one side to the other,” Oudsema said.

Erica Murphy, WSYM

Mark Pierce, executive director of the Disability Network Capital Area, says the new service increases accessibility for his employees and the community.

“I have had employees who lived in this area and couldn’t get a bus down Mt. Hope. So this is really good,” Pierce said.

CATA of says close to 60,000 riders are expected to take advantage of the new route in the first year.

