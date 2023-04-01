Casa De Rosado introduces new exhibit honoring Cesar Chavez to celebrate his birthday

LANSING, Mich. — Friday was Cesar Chavez's birthday, and we visited Casa De Rosado in Lansing where they honored Chavez's contributions to the farm labor movement.

"It's especially relevant now. We have many of our children around us in our neighborhoods are experiencing gun violence. So learning different ways of re-mediating conflict is very important to learn, and we can all learn a lot from our civil rights leaders like Cesar Chavez," said Theresa Rosado, owner of Casa De Rosado.

Cesar Chavez was a civil rights and farm labor activist who fought hard for the Latin community.

People like Guadeloupe and his wife, who are involved with the Adrian Friends of Farm Workers group, remember a time where they were affected by extreme farm labor as children.

"I used to pick tomatoes and all that other good stuff, potatoes and all that. I can remember being next to my wife telling her I don't want to do this work. It is too hard. The hot sun and everything," Guadeloupe explained.

Children as young as 4 years old were outside in harsh conditions, and Guadeloupe made it clear that this fight isn't over, so they want to continue working towards fair conditions throughout the country.

March 31 was Chavez's birthday, but it also marks the opening day of the Cesar Chavez Farm Workers in Michigan exhibit at Casa De Rosado.

This exhibit includes a 100-piece collection that will give people insight into the everyday struggles and milestones Chavez faced during the 60's and 70's and focuses on the Michigan movement.

The exhibit will be at Casa De Rosado until May 28, and they are open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

