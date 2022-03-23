Capital Region International Airport's new technology makes TSA experience faster

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Region International Airport is rolling out brand new technology that promises to make going through security faster and more efficient.

Two scanners are now installed as part of the check-in process. The machines use the same technology as a CAT scan while giving Transportation Security Administration officers the ability to streamline their security procedures.

“It used to be when you would send your bags through it would be a two-dimensional image but now this is a 3D image our officers are seeing on the screen. They can rotate it, stretch it and move it around,” said Jessica Mayle, TSA Great Lakes Region.

Mayle says travelers will spend less time in line and won’t have to take out liquids or laptops.

“We have to go through it together. We have to make a decision. Do you want to abandon it or bring it back to your car? All of those things, when we can see it ahead of time it should make things easier and result in fewer bag checks,” said Mayle.

The airport is the first in the state to get this technology up and running.

Officials say about 200,000 people fly in and out of the airport every year.

