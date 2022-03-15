Capital Region International Airport to receive $8 million in federal funds for jobs, improvements

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Region International Airport is set receive more than $8 million in federal money for a major project that promises to increase revenue and create 200 jobs.

The money, which will be used to expand the airport’s cargo ramp, is part of a spending package passed by Congress last week.

Officials say they expect to break ground in the next couple of months. The project is expected to cost just over $11 million.

“What this does is provides us with another opportunity to expand the existing space we have today that’s almost maxed out during peak times to allow additional aircrafts and additional packages to come and go and support the region," said CEO of Capital Region Airport Authority Nicole Noll-Williams.

Almost 61 million pounds of cargo comes through the airport on a yearly basis.

The project will expand the cargo ramp space by 63%.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook