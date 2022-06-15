Capital Region International Airport adds new airline

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Region International Airport will be adding flights to Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica next year.

ALG Vacations will be offering non-stop flights from Lansing to Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Montego Bay Jamaica.

ALG Vacations will make its debut at the airport on Jan. 28, 2023, and officials said the airline will have at least six flights leaving Lansing each week.

"Beginning Jan. 28, 2023, nonstop flights from LAN to Cancun will depart three times weekly – Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays," a release from the airport said. "Nonstop flights from LAN to Punta Cana will depart two times weekly – Sundays and Thursdays. Finally, beginning Feb. 3, 2023, nonstop flights from LAN to Montego Bay will depart once per week on Fridays. The flights are provided by Swift Air, and Preferred Perks Plus or Premium Class reservations are also offered."