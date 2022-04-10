2022 Capital City Film Festival has something for everyone

The Capital City Film Festival is on now - and the nine-day festival has something for everyone—short films, feature length movies, and other interactive media.

“There’s some documentaries here from Michigan. There are some good student shorts from like Grand Valley and MSU," said William Corbett the lead organizer of the film festival.

“But we also have films from all over the world and it’s really cool because we’ll do Q & As with some filmmakers that are in attendance. Sometimes we’ll do those in person and we have a few virtual ones as well," said Samantha Le who served on the festival's planning committee.

The festival also includes music and contests.

"What’s great about the Capital City Film Festival is that it’s not just movies we have all types of events including music events, we’re doing a poetry event this year for the first time which I’m really excited about as well," Le said.

Attendees tell me it was fun to watch the short films on Saturday because they’re pieces of work you might not be able to see anywhere else.

“Where the winds Die was my favorite, it was really sad it was sort of about war. I just think the way they illustrated it was really cool– it also showed the perspective in the water which was really unique," said Raven Norris who attended the festival on Saturday.

If you missed out on the festival today don’t worry, you still have many more opportunities to check out all the events. The festival continues through Sunday, April 16th.

For more information and the schedule click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook