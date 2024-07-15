Capital City Comic Con takes place at the Lansing Center

This year's event featured over 200 exhibitor booths.

This years event brought Thousands to downtown Lansing, and was the biggest turnout they've had yet.

Watch the video above to see the various booths that were on show at the Lansing Center.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, the last day of the Capital City Comic Con took place at the Lansing Center.

The event brought thousands of people to enjoy and see many comics, collectibles, creators and many big names within the industry like Tim Russ.

Many attendees also dressed the part

“This year has kinda been a breakout year, phenomenal growth, from our first year at the Lansing center where we had several thousand people, this year we’re probably four or five times the amount of people we had the first year.” Said Harris.

The Capital City Comic Con will return to the Lansing center next year.

