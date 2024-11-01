Capital Area Transportation Authority uses funding for micro transit services for third shift workers

In January of 2024, CATA was awarded $1.6 million through the Michigan Department of Transportation's Equitable mobility challenge solving mobility gaps program.

Since then, CATA has been planning on how to utilize the funding and now they've announced their 2 phase micro transit plan

In the attached story, I spoke with CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser about what micro transit will look like in Greater Lansing and how the community can utilize it

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Transportation throughout our neighborhood is expanding, I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with a look inside CATA's new micro transit initiative.

"We have a number of projects coming into fruition at the right time and it couldn't be a more exciting time for public transit" said Bradley T. Funkhouser, CATA CEO.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority says they are transporting more riders than they have in the past 4 years and with the economic development across our neighborhoods,

"Like Bridgewater, Ryder, GM, Amazon" Funkhouser named.

The need for reliable transportation for our neighbors is continuing to grow. Which is why when CATA was awarded $1.7 million through the department of transportation's Solving Mobility Gaps program.

"To look at how to bridge the gap between workers and employers" Funkhouser said.

CATA split the funding into 2 phases, Starting with on demand micro transit in Downtown Lansing, Delta Township and MSU's campus.

"These are areas that are traditionally under served with large buses and they may not require a large bus and they may not be an appropriate application for transit so what we've heard from employers and potential employees is we need curb to curb service" Funkhouser explained.

Early next year, phase 2 of the funding will go towards micro transit for third shift workers specifically.

According to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, about 40% of Lansing residents live in a single car or no car household and with the addition of third shift transportation; CATA officials say this will make it much easier for neighbors to occupy the growing number of jobs.

"We're looking at where public transit fits into the economic development puzzle" Funkhouser said.

CATA's on demand micro transit service will be available starting November 12th.

