Capital Area Michigan Works! holds first-ever expungement fair

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Michigan Works! is hoping it's first-ever Expungement Job Fair will help people get a second chance at life.

The fair drew out over 100 people on Monday.

One organizer says there are thousands of people in the Lansing area that need help getting their records cleared.

"A big barrier to job market, social opportunities starts with a job and people lack full employment with felonies on their record, so to be able to use the skills and education they do have getting a felony expunged can help move their life in the right direction," said Noah Powell.

Hauwa Abbas says expungement fairs are a first step in a process that can take several months to complete.

"There's actually a backlog because there's so many people. Sometimes it can take 6 to 8 months. However, they are introducing a new law slated to take effect in April that will be automatic expungements, which will kind of help expedite that process a little bit," said Abbas.

People looking to get the process started are fingerprinted and have their backgrounds checked at the event and leave with a completed packet to mail out.

This is the first time CAMW has held an expungement fair.

