Capital Area Housing partnership breaks ground on 3 affordable homes in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Since 2020, the Capital Area Housing Partnership has built 11 affordable homes in Lansing, and, on Thursday, the nonprofit organization broke ground on three more.

“We had a few areas in the city of Lansing that had some blighted houses, and we were able to get those taken down and now we’re going to clear out the area and build some new houses,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership teamed up with the city of Lansing to build the homes. Two will be located on West Maple Street and the other will be on Glenburne Boulevard. It will cost around $250,000 to build each property.

“We received about $600,000 from the federal government, that’s about $200,000 per project,” said Rawley Van Fossen, executive director of the Capital Area Housing Partnership. “We then was able to get the remaining money from private donors and supporters of our organization.”

Low-income families will get the opportunity to buy them for a lot cheaper.

“We sell it for about $150,000,” Fossen said. “That's why the federal government program is unique and comes into play. It offers a grant so that low-income families can have the opportunity to buy a safe, quality and affordable home.”

Each home will have three bedrooms and one and a half baths . The Capital Area Housing Partnership is hoping they’ll be move in ready before the year is over.

“Each house will be built at the same time, so hopefully they’re done by September,” said Tracy Badra, owner of Community Construction.

Residents near where the homes will be built said they're eager to welcome new neighbors.

“We just want to say to the neighbor that does buy the house, in case we’re not the ones, they would find this neighborhood very pleasant and safe,” said resident Willie Venerable.