Capital Area District Libraries offers tools, activities to help kids have a successful school year

LANSING, Mich. — As the new school year gets underway, Lansing-area library officials are reminding families of all the fun and free resources they have in place to make the transition back to the classroom smoother.

Capital Area District Libraries are offering technology, learning and activities that are in step with the times.

Right now, the system has hundreds of Chromebooks, iPads and more.

“A hotspot is perfect for you to take with you on the go. Sometimes I’ve taken it to metro Detroit and it works. These are items you have access to with a library card. Just like if you were using one of these items personally from a cell phone provider,” said youth services specialist Marisela Garza.

But besides the technology, there are hands-on learning opportunities for kids to grow.

“We also have a lot of events going on. Both STEM and STEAM. It's for kids to do during their off-school hours. They are really great family events for kids to come in and tinker with things,” Garza said.

And the work they're doing is resonating with kids.

Library officials say they've looked at the summer reading stats for this year and the numbers are up.

Garza says her team is always looking for ways to promote literacy, which is more than just opening a book.

“I firmly believe that we are working with families and parents to help their children succeed in school and life. Get those literacy skills but also get access to new and cool things,” Garza said.

Capital Area District libraries are now operating at pre-COVID hours.

Garza says any child can get their own library card, no matter their age. Of course, a parent will have to sign out the material or technology.

If you’d like more info on how the library system can help your little ones have a successful school year, we have a link here.

