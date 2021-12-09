Cap City Athletic launches new women's soccer team in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Local youth club Cap City Athletic is launching a new semi-professional women's soccer team in 2022.

The decision to start a new team came after Lansing United announced it would fold once the 2021 season ended.

"We had had talked about right from the very start that we wanted to create a pathway for players, from the very youngest players in our kickers,and mini kickers programs, all the way up through the players that we're developing and sending off to college, to give them a place to come back to and play with us," Director of Coaching and Player Development Dan Jury said.

Cap City Athletic doesn't plan to host tryouts. They're looking to bring in players they used to work with and are going through athletic reels and resumes.

Head Coach Erin Mandras is an experienced coach with a United States Soccer Federation Class A coaching license.

"I'm most excited to get back on the field and develop relationships with these women to try to help them become better athletes, better soccer players and better people and touch them in some way, shape or form," she said.

The team is geared toward helping college athletes stay fit and maintain skill-level during their off season.

"The season will start at the beginning of May..." Mandras said, "and it will extend through the end of July so that they're ready and prepared to then start their preseason. At the beginning of August, and go back to their respective schools."

Cap City Athletic doesn't plan to charge fans to attend games in the first year.

