Canadian wildfire smoke cancels Lansing outdoor activities, prompts health warnings

LANSING, Mich — Strikeout Baseball canceled activities Thursday after Canadian wildfire smoke pushed hazardous air quality into the Lansing area. Health experts are advising residents to stay indoors and limit exposure.

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Adult League Day had been scheduled at Strikeout Baseball Stadium in Lansing's Ferris Park but the event was called off as smoke blanketed mid-Michigan.

"Almost as soon as I walked out the door I realized it wasn't going to be a good day to be outside," said Jeff Lazaros, creator of Strikeout Baseball.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow pulmonologist Michael Masnyj said breathing hazardous air can cause shortness of breath, coughing, and headaches.

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"If you're around something smoky like this, you want to try and get out of that environment as much as possible," Masnyj said.

He added that symptoms may not resolve immediately after exposure ends.

"Those things could potentially linger for a few days or weeks after this type of an exposure. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to rush and call your provider," Masnyj said.

Masnyj said hazardous air poses a greater risk to children, older adults, and people who are immunocompromised. He advises people to stay indoors when possible and to wear a mask or face covering if going outside.

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"Minimize exposure time and also try to use some protective strategy to minimize how much you're actually inhaling into your lungs," Masnyj said.

Lazaros said he has seen wildfire smoke reach Michigan before, but that this event appeared more severe than past occurrences.

"We've had some instances where the same thing happened to us last year but it was a little more subtle I feel. And now I think that in seeing the density and the severity of the breathing, it's kind of wild," Lazaros said.

Lazaros said the next Strikeout Baseball clinic is scheduled for next Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lansing Lugnuts players are expected to attend.

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