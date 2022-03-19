Canadian company expands pontoon boat production in Clinton County, adds 200 jobs

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products is expanding the Manitou Pontoon Manufacturing plant in Watertown Township north of Lansing.

This brings almost 200 new jobs to Clinton County and is almost doubling Bombardier’s workforce in the state of Michigan.

“BRP is a global company with footprints across the world in many regions,” said Dillon Rush, the director of business attraction of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership. “This BRP expansion builds communities.”

Rush said that 200 jobs have a profound impact on the local main street of St. John’s, in the local shops in Watertown Township, and the housing market of those communities.

They are expanding by adding a 55,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and warehouse in St. Johns and adding 15,000 square-feet to its location north of Lansing.

“This expansion is part of our long-term strategy to expand our product offerings in the marine space,” said Cory Highfield, the general manager at Manitou Pontoon Boats.

Through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the company is getting a performance-based grant of $689,500.

“The money can be used flexibly for training for expanding the footprint of the building really a tool to utilize as they see fit when it comes to the expansion project,” Rush said.

They have received support from LEAP, Capital Area Michigan Works!, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Lansing Community College.

“All those organizations work very well in concert with one another to pro manufacturing in this area,” Highfield said. That's why we have such a rich workforce of highly skilled and, you know, people to draw from.”

According to Highfeld, they have not only been recruiting from LCC but also sending workers to the classes to learn additional skills.

“LCC has been an incredible partner for us over the course of the last year, as we've been starting the second shift training individuals really trying to upskill our workforce,” Highfield said.

According to a press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the project is expected to generate a total investment of $11.9 million. The company is also looking to fill open positions.

