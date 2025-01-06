Bye week for Detroit Lions: A local orthopedic surgeon discusses the importance of this downtime

The Detroit Lions have played 13 consecutive games since October and now with their 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Lions players now have 2 weeks before their next game.

According to ESPN, as of Monday, there were 21 Lions players with injuries and during the bye week, players are encouraged to spend as much time as possible balancing rest and physical therapy.

I spoke with UM Health Sparrow Sports Medicine Medical Director and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Michael Shingles, who told me that in high-impact sports like football, bye weeks are crucial.

The Lions excitement across our neighborhoods rolls into the playoffs.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, here with a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon in my neighborhood who showed me how crucial the extra week off for the Lions could be for injured players trying to get better.

An action-packed season for the Detroit Lions has brought a lot of eyes to the highs,

"Their backups certainly look very good," said Dr. Michael Shingles, UM Health Sparrow Sports Medicine Medical Director.

And lows of the season. Some of those lows being injuries suffered by Lions players.

"Not only are you cutting and pivoting and moving at high velocities but you're getting hit and tackled. There's pile-ups with a number of athletes and it's a long season." Dr. Shingles said.

Dr. Michael Shingles has seen the effects of these injuries repeatedly through his time working as an orthopedic surgeon for Michigan State athletics and in my neighborhood for high school athletes.

He says depending on the injury, there are several different treatments.

"They've got top-of-the-line physical therapy, they have hot tubs and cold tubs and they have all types of people working on the athletes every day." Dr. Shingles.

But Dr. Shingles says sometimes the best treatment can be, time, which might mean the bye week for the Lions before their first playoff game is a crucial stretch for injured players.

"They've been dealing with a number of injuries and this allows them 2 weeks to recover especially going in the part of the season where there's no second chances." Dr. Shingles said.

"So getting these extra 2 weeks was a godsend for them," Dr. Shingles said.

