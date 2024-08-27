Watch Now
BWL Votes in support of the Utility Rate Increase

LANSING, Mich — The Board of Water and Light voted 5-1 to support utility increases.

Previously, dozens of BWL customers expressed their concerns about the proposed increase in utilities.

The proposed utility increases will be over the next two years and it would add about a 6% increase in electric, about a 9% increase to water about a 9.7% increase to steam, and about a 2% increase chilled water. This proposed utility increases come just two years after BWL approved a 2 year increase back in 2022.

Company leaders said the increase has a lot to do with the company keeping up with inflation. The result, if approved, would mean just under $11 per bill, once the increases go into effect on October 1st.

