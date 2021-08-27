Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

BWL to host two Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Help for residents in need of help due to pandemic hardships coming to Lansing
Posted at 2:02 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:02:31-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water & Light is hosting two events to offer a one-stop shop for people financially impacted by the pandemic.

The Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs will offer residents who are struggling to pay bills the chance to connect with organizations offering assistance.

Some of the participating agencies are:

  • Tri-County Office on Aging
  • Disability Network Capital Area
  • Holy Cross Ministries
  • St. Vincent Catholic Charities
  • City of Lansing Office of Financial Empowerment
  • 2-1-1
  • St. Vincent De Paul

'The first fair is Tuesday at the Gier Community Center at 2400 Hall St.

The second event is taking place Wednesay at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center on 5825 Wise Road.

Both events run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say no pre-registration is required to attend. It's also free. Masks are required at the fairs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter