BWL to host two Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water & Light is hosting two events to offer a one-stop shop for people financially impacted by the pandemic.

The Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs will offer residents who are struggling to pay bills the chance to connect with organizations offering assistance.

Some of the participating agencies are:



Tri-County Office on Aging

Disability Network Capital Area

Holy Cross Ministries

St. Vincent Catholic Charities

City of Lansing Office of Financial Empowerment

2-1-1

St. Vincent De Paul

'The first fair is Tuesday at the Gier Community Center at 2400 Hall St.

The second event is taking place Wednesay at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center on 5825 Wise Road.

Both events run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say no pre-registration is required to attend. It's also free. Masks are required at the fairs.