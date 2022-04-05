BWL: 3,000 without power in downtown, west side of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting power outages from downtown to the west side of Lansing as of 3:15 p.m. today, affecting close to 3,000 customers.

Outages span west from South Washington Avenue to Harriet Avenue and north from Moores River Drive to West Saginaw Street.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

