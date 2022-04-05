Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

BWL: 3,000 without power in downtown, west side of Lansing

Lansing Board of Water and Light outage map April 5, 2022
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light outage map April 5, 2022
Lansing Board of Water and Light outage map April 5, 2022
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 15:26:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting power outages from downtown to the west side of Lansing as of 3:15 p.m. today, affecting close to 3,000 customers.

Outages span west from South Washington Avenue to Harriet Avenue and north from Moores River Drive to West Saginaw Street.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter