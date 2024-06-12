Bus Drivers Needed: Dean Transportation holds hiring events to bring in drivers

According to Dean Transportation employees, the bus driver shortage has been a rising issue since 2020 and they have been actively searching for drivers since

Tuesday, Dean held a hiring event from 11am to 7pm to bring in applicants who are looking to join the team and assist with the routes across Lansing and Ingham County

If you missed this event you still have a chance to apply , Dean Transportation will be holding hiring events here in Lansing and across the state throughout the summer

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Copy and paste the transcript here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook